Shoppers Are Paying Less For Breakfast Foods This Month

For the past two years, the most important meal of the day was also the most expensive. The breakfast index-a basket of eggs, bacon, coffee, and orange juice-saw some of the highest inflation rates in the entire grocery store. However, data from early 2026 shows a welcome reversal. A combination of recovered supply chains and stabilized feed costs has created a deflationary trend for specific breakfast staples. If you love a classic American breakfast, this is the month to enjoy it for less.

Egg Prices Collapse

The headline story is the collapse of egg prices. After the avian flu crisis decimated flocks and sent prices soaring to record highs, the industry has successfully rebuilt its laying hen population. With supply now meeting demand, and the post-holiday baking rush over, egg prices have plummeted in many regions. You can once again find a dozen eggs for under two dollars in many discount chains, a price point that seemed impossible just a year ago. This makes eggs the single most affordable high-quality protein source available to shoppers right now.

Pork and Bacon Deflation

Bacon and pork sausage lovers are also seeing relief. While beef prices remain high, pork productio is currently in surplus. Retailers are using bacon as a loss leader to attract shoppers, offering deep discounts on family packs. The price per pound for pork products is currently trending downward, allowing families to put meat on the breakfast table without straining their budget.

Dairy Stability

Dairy products, specifically milk and butter, have also stabilized. The wholesale price of butter, which spiked during the holiday baking season, has softened significantly in January. Retailers are clearing out excess inventory, leading to lower shelf prices for salted and unsalted quarters. Milk prices remain steady, avoiding the spikes seen in other beverage categories.

The Coffee Exception





However, there is one major exception to this deflationary breakfast trend: coffee. Unlike eggs and bacon, coffee prices are rising due to global weather events in Brazil and Vietnam. This creates a split breakfast bill where the food is cheaper, but the drink is more expensive. Smart shoppers are offsetting the higher cost of their morning brew by banking the savings from the cheaper omelets and sides.

Cereal Promotions

Cereal prices are also seeing aggressive New Year promotions. Manufacturers know that January is a key time for resetting routines, so they are flooding apps with digital coupons for healthy, whole-grain cereals. While the base price hasn't dropped like eggs, the promotional price is currently lower than it was in Q4 of last year.

The breakfast index is finally moving in the right direction for consumers. By centering your morning meal around eggs, pork, and sale-priced cereal, you can start your day with a win for your wallet. Just keep an eye on that coffee budget.