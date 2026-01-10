Heavy Rain Forecast For TN Orange Alert In Chennai, Theni

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 10 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for four districts of Tamil Nadu, warning of very heavy rainfall over the next two days as a deep low-pressure system continues to influence weather patterns over the region.

According to the IMD, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram are expected to receive intense rainfall on Saturday and the day after, with the possibility of waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and localised flooding, especially in low-lying and urban areas.

Residents have been advised to remain vigilant and follow official weather advisories.

The weather department said a deep depression currently prevailing over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean is likely to cross the Sri Lankan coast between Trincomalee and Jaffna later in the day. This system is expected to significantly impact rainfall distribution across Tamil Nadu and parts of the Union Territory of Puducherry.

As a result, heavy rain is forecast in Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Cuddalore districts, as well as in Puducherry and Karaikal.

These coastal and delta districts are particularly vulnerable to intense downpours due to their proximity to the sea and river systems, raising concerns over temporary inundation and disruptions to normal life.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram districts.

Meanwhile, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram are likely to continue experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall both on Saturday and day after, driven by moisture-laden easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal.

Meteorologists noted that although the intensity of rainfall may vary from place to place, light to moderate rain is likely to persist across several parts of Tamil Nadu until the 15th of this month.

While the extended wet spell could aid agriculture in some regions, it also poses risks of overflowing water bodies, poor visibility, and delays in road and rail transport.

State authorities have instructed district administrations to remain on high alert, ensure the readiness of disaster response teams, and closely monitor vulnerable locations, including riverbanks, reservoirs, and urban drainage systems.

The public has been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall and to stay updated through official IMD bulletins and local advisories.