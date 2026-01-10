Vibrant Gujarat: Rajkot Gets Facelift Ahead Of PM Modi's Conference

Vibrant Gujarat Conference Preparations in Rajkot

Ahead of the two-day Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot, set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 11, beautification work is underway in the region. Several walls along the roadside were painted with various designs to enhance the region's beauty ahead of the two-day event.

It is the second edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for the Kutch and Saurashtra region. The conference will be held in Rajkot from January 10 to 12, alongside the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition (VGRE), which will take place at the same venue from January 10 to 13, the release said. The event will offer a strong platform for industries, MSMEs, government bodies, and entrepreneurs across the region.

Spotlight on Kutch's Seaweed Sector

This edition of VGRC will spotlight Kutch's growing success in seaweed farming. Stretching from the Kutch coastline to the deep waters near Devbhumi Dwarka, seaweed cultivation across a 430 km belt is emerging as a fast-expanding sector, boosting coastal livelihoods and strengthening India's blue economy.

Benefits of Seaweed

Seaweed is a type of marine algae that has been used for centuries for food and medicinal purposes. Seaweed is rich in vitamins, minerals (especially iodine), fibre, and antioxidants, which provide benefits such as improved gut health, heart health, thyroid function, and potential weight management. It is used as a nutrient-dense food and as a functional ingredient, offering compounds that are anti-inflammatory, anticancer, and beneficial for blood sugar regulation.

Boosting Coastal Livelihoods

Seaweed production in Gujarat is steadily rising, and it is emerging as a vital lifeline for coastal communities. During the monsoon fishing ban period, seaweed cultivation provides an important source of income.

In 2023-24, Kutch alone cultivated 14 tonnes of seaweed. Women's self-help groups earn Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000 per month through cultivation and drying activities. The release stated that the sector attracts younger generations seeking environmentally sustainable work and helps ease pressure on traditional fishing.

Training and Support

To support this growth, coastal communities are being trained in seaweed cultivation. So far, people from 17 villages in Kutch have received training, and regular training sessions are conducted in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, and Morbi. (ANI)

