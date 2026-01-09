403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish AJet Scraps Six Scheduled Departures to Tehran
(MENAFN) Turkish budget carrier AJet revealed Friday it has axed six scheduled departures to Tehran as turmoil intensifies across Iran's capital.
"Due to regional developments in Iran, a total of 6 flights scheduled for Friday, January 9 and Saturday, January 10 to Tehran have been cancelled. Our passengers are being informed about the current status of the flights," AJet said.
Iran has experienced successive waves of civil unrest since late December, triggered by the Iranian rial's dramatic collapse and worsening economic hardship. Demonstrations erupted December 28 in the vicinity of Tehran's Grand Bazaar before radiating outward to numerous municipalities nationwide.
Iranian authorities have withheld official death toll figures. Thursday, however, the Human Rights Activists News Agency reported that 2,277 individuals had been detained, dozens sustained injuries, and 42 people perished, including eight security forces members.
The flight cancellations represent the latest international response to escalating instability within Iran, where currency devaluation has sparked widespread public anger and mass demonstrations challenging government policies. Economic frustration has mobilized protesters across multiple provinces, creating operational uncertainties for foreign airlines servicing Iranian destinations.
AJet passengers affected by the cancellations are receiving direct notifications regarding their travel arrangements as the airline monitors the evolving security situation.
"Due to regional developments in Iran, a total of 6 flights scheduled for Friday, January 9 and Saturday, January 10 to Tehran have been cancelled. Our passengers are being informed about the current status of the flights," AJet said.
Iran has experienced successive waves of civil unrest since late December, triggered by the Iranian rial's dramatic collapse and worsening economic hardship. Demonstrations erupted December 28 in the vicinity of Tehran's Grand Bazaar before radiating outward to numerous municipalities nationwide.
Iranian authorities have withheld official death toll figures. Thursday, however, the Human Rights Activists News Agency reported that 2,277 individuals had been detained, dozens sustained injuries, and 42 people perished, including eight security forces members.
The flight cancellations represent the latest international response to escalating instability within Iran, where currency devaluation has sparked widespread public anger and mass demonstrations challenging government policies. Economic frustration has mobilized protesters across multiple provinces, creating operational uncertainties for foreign airlines servicing Iranian destinations.
AJet passengers affected by the cancellations are receiving direct notifications regarding their travel arrangements as the airline monitors the evolving security situation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment