Burhan Orders Release of 400 Women Prisoners
(MENAFN) Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Friday directed the liberation of 400 female detainees from Omdurman Women’s Prison and initiated a reassessment of judicial procedures for prisoners accused of collaborating with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), aiming to accelerate trials and uphold legal protections.
The announcement was made during Burhan’s inspection of the women’s facility in Omdurman, situated west of the capital, Khartoum.
Posting on the US-based social media platform X, Burhan declared the “immediate release of 400 inmates, including mothers detained with their children,” while also waiving all monetary penalties tied to public-rights cases.
He further instructed authorities to “reclassify cases legally and review the justice system for detainees accused of cooperating with the RSF in order to speed up litigation procedures and ensure their rights”.
Burhan emphasized that he had mandated a broad evaluation of judicial processes and the legal framework “to mitigate the impact of the conflict and ensure the application of the rule of law, while taking into account the exceptional circumstances the country is going through”.
Sudan has been engulfed in a violent struggle between the national army and the RSF since April 2023, resulting in thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions.
Currently, the RSF controls all five states in the Darfur region, except for limited northern areas of North Darfur still under army command. Meanwhile, the Sudanese military maintains dominance across most of the remaining 13 states in the south, north, east, and central regions, including Khartoum.
