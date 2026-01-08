Over 142,000 Consumers Left Without Power In Kyiv Region Due To Severe Weather

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, regional governor Mykola Kalashnyk reported this on Telegram.

He noted that due to severe weather, emergency power outages have been recorded across the region.

As of this evening, Kalashnyk said power supply has already been restored for 30,000 consumers, and emergency repair works are ongoing around the clock.

According to him, restoration efforts are complicated by icy conditions, falling trees, numerous damaged power lines, and difficult access to affected areas.

At present, more than 142,000 consumers remain without electricity.

Energy crews are working in reinforced mode to eliminate damage as quickly as possible and restore power to every home, Kalashnyk said.

He recalled that, according to meteorologists, a powerful cyclone is approaching the region and urged residents to stay alert and prioritize their own safety and the safety of their loved ones.

Kalashnyk said that most schools in the region are on break until January 19. Due to worsening weather, schools that planned to resume studies on January 12 are advised to extend holidays until January 19 or switch to remote learning.

Parents of preschoolers are encouraged to keep children at home where possible.

Preschools will operate in limited duty-group mode starting tomorrow, he added.

For the duration of severe weather, businesses, institutions and organizations are recommended to switch to remote work where possible. However, these recommendations do not apply to critical infrastructure or facilities where remote work is impossible.

"Our priority is people's safety, children's health, and the stable functioning of vital regional systems," the governor said.

He reported that 433 units of special road equipment are currently operating on Kyiv region roads. All municipal services, patrol police and emergency responders are working in reinforced mode.

A total of 56 designated vehicle waiting areas have been prepared in the region, and heating and assistance points for drivers are operating on major highways leading to Kyiv.

Kalashnyk urged drivers to avoid traveling by private car if possible, use public transport, and remain cautious on the roads. This, he said, will help the region get through the severe weather more quickly and safely and allow services to work efficiently.

As reported, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko earlier warned that additional unscheduled power outages might occur across Ukraine due to bad weather.

