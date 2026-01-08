Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Agreement To Pay Treatment Costs For Students In Jordan's Vocational Schools


2026-01-08 10:07:04
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 8 (Petra) – The Ministries of Education and Health on Thursday signed a cooperation agreement to provide medical treatment, healthcare, and injury coverage services.
The agreement, which was signed by Minister of Education Dr. Azmi Mahafzeh and Minister of Health Dr. Ibrahim Bdour, aims to cover treatment costs of training and work injuries for students and staff in all Jordan's vocational schools.
Under the new procedure, the necessary and comprehensive treatment and healthcare services are provided for injuries during training periods for the target group.
Additionally, the agreement seeks to improve "efficiency and quality" of healthcare services to beneficiaries in Ministry of Health hospitals and health centers during practical training activities at workshops, laboratories, and field training sites.
In return, the Ministry of Education will cover the medical treatment costs, based on the agreement terms in accordance with applicable legislation.
The agreement covers students in Jordan's comprehensive and vocational government schools in grades 10, 11, and 12, who are engaged in any target training and technical activities.
The medical coverage also offers medical and laboratory tests, hospital stays at Ministry of Health hospitals, surgical procedures, physical therapy, and other treatment needs.

Jordan News Agency

