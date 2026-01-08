403
Europe on Alert as Storm Goretti Approaches
(MENAFN) European nations scrambled Thursday to prepare for dual weather crises: Storm Goretti pounding Atlantic coastlines with hurricane-force winds while Arctic conditions bring life-threatening cold and blizzards across central and northern regions.
Meteo-France escalated warnings to the highest level, placing Normandy's Manche department on red alert as Storm Goretti unleashed destructive gales and dangerous coastal surges across northwestern France. Multiple departments received orange-level alerts for wind damage and flooding risks.
Manche Prefect Marc Chappuis announced emergency closures during a broadcast, confirming schools would remain shuttered Friday morning while parks, gardens, and coastal areas face access restrictions.
Describing the weather event as "exceptional," he emphasized that emergency text alerts had been dispatched to all mobile devices and confirmed 800 firefighters would deploy overnight for response operations.
Across the English Channel, the UK's Met Office issued amber warnings for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, cautioning that Storm Goretti threatens structural damage, transportation paralysis through closures and cancellations, and widespread electrical outages.
Southern Italy faces powerful mistral winds from the west, according to a news agency. Calabria and Sicily will bear the brunt of torrential rainfall and heavy snow accumulation, while other regions confront freezing temperatures.
Poland is preparing for extreme cold reaching minus 30C (minus 22F). Warsaw's mayor convened an emergency crisis management session, media reported.
Sweden's meteorological service SMHI issued red and orange weather warnings nationwide as severe snowfall and powerful winds approach Scandinavian territories.
The simultaneous weather emergencies have stretched emergency services across multiple countries, forcing officials to activate crisis protocols and warn residents to shelter in place.
