663 Illegal Expat Workers Deported In Zarqa In 2025-Official

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, January 8 (Petra) – Ashraf Matar, Head of Zarqa Labor Directorate, announced approximately 2,541 workers were ensured by Social Security Corporation in the central governorate in 2025, including 1,015 women.In remarks to "Petra" Thursday, Matar noted the directorate conducted 1,688 inspection visits last year on private sector establishments in the governorate, as part of its efforts to monitor compliance with the provisions of the Labor Law and applicable regulations and instructions.In the governorate, he noted the "Himaya" electronic platform received and resolved 572 labor complaints.Matar added that the directorate's inspection teams fined 249 entities and warned 870 others that failed to comply with the provisions of the Labor Law and the regulations and instructions issued thereunder.Additionally, he stated the directorate certified 652 experience certificates and 471 employment contracts last year.Matar noted the directorate deported 663 non-Jordanian workers of various nationalities for violating provisions of Article (12) of the Labor Law, adding that inspection teams also recorded 18 cases of child labor during the past year.