Audit Finds 74% Of Banco Master Payroll Loans Lacked Proof, Exposing Major Fraud Risks
It starts the way these stories often start: a retiree notices that the monthly benefit is smaller than expected, and the deduction line is hard to decode.
In Brazil, payroll loans can be repaid straight out of social-security benefits, before the money reaches the beneficiary. That convenience is also the danger. If the paperwork is weak, the system can turn a pension into a payment rail.
An internal technical review at the National Social Security Institute (INSS), delivered to senior leadership in November 2025, says Banco Master expanded its payroll-loan book at breakneck speed and left a trail of missing proof.
The document states the bank failed to present 251,718 contract files that should validate borrower consent. That is 74.3% of a universe of 338,608 agreements the bank reported signing with INSS beneficiaries between October 2021 and September 2025.
Auditors also flagged what they did find. A sample of records in the e-Consignado system appeared generic and thin, with key terms often unclear or absent: credit limits, interest rates, payment method, and number of installments.
The practical point is not legal theory. It is whether an elderly beneficiary can understand the debt that will be automatically deducted from the next payments.
Banco Master collapse hits retirees
Banco Master had been allowed to originate these loans under a cooperation agreement with INSS dating back to 2020, renewed in 2022.
INSS later chose not to renew the authorization when it expired on September 18, 2025, cutting off new originations through its systems. Then the bank itself collapsed.
On November 18, 2025, Brazil's Central Bank ordered Banco Master into liquidation after concerns around its funding model and liabilities. Before that, the lender drew savers with certificates of deposit marketed at up to 140% of the CDI benchmark.
Reports have put the investor base near 1.6 million and potential guarantee-system exposure around R$41 billion ($7.6 billion), with CDB issuance cited around R$58 billion ($10.7 billion) earlier in 2025.
Hovering over the case is a separate federal probe into improper benefit deductions (“Sem Desconto”), which has pulled in former officials and politically connected intermediaries, including agreements that authorities say generated R$1.9 billion ($352 million) in deductions.
The common thread is governance: when controls blur and accountability becomes optional, retirees pay first and trust evaporates.
