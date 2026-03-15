Russians Launch 1,770 Drones, Over 1,530 Kabs, And 86 Missiles At Ukraine Over Past Week Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Facebook.

"Over the past week alone, the Russians struck Ukraine with 1,770 attack drones, more than 1,530 guided aerial bombs, and 86 missiles, including more than 20 ballistic ones. Each of these missiles contains at least 60 foreign components supplied to Russia in circumvention of sanctions. The schemes used for such supplies are known, and they must be shut down," Zelensky emphasized.

He noted that if the world lacks the air defense means to cover the skies from ballistic missiles in both Europe and the Middle East simultaneously, it is necessary to deprive Russia of the ability to assemble missiles at their factories.

Russian spring offensive campaign fails – Zelensky

Zelensky thanked everyone who is continuing sanctions efforts to protect lives.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky stated that a priority task for Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov is to secure Ukraine's airspace, which includes creating a national air defense system.

Photo: Office of the President