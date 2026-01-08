Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye's ambassador to US holds "productive meeting" with US senator

Türkiye's ambassador to US holds "productive meeting" with US senator


2026-01-08 06:53:04
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s ambassador to the United States, Sedat Onal, met on Wednesday with Senator Elissa Slotkin in Washington, DC, in what was described as a “productive meeting.”

“Issues of common interest, bilateral cooperation between Türkiye & the US, as well as current regional and international developments were discussed,” the Turkish Embassy noted on social media platform X.

The embassy also stated that both Onal and Slotkin stressed the significance of maintaining ongoing dialogue and coordination between their countries.

No additional information was released regarding the closed-door discussions.

MENAFN08012026000045017281ID1110572426



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search