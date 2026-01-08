403
Türkiye's ambassador to US holds "productive meeting" with US senator
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s ambassador to the United States, Sedat Onal, met on Wednesday with Senator Elissa Slotkin in Washington, DC, in what was described as a “productive meeting.”
“Issues of common interest, bilateral cooperation between Türkiye & the US, as well as current regional and international developments were discussed,” the Turkish Embassy noted on social media platform X.
The embassy also stated that both Onal and Slotkin stressed the significance of maintaining ongoing dialogue and coordination between their countries.
No additional information was released regarding the closed-door discussions.
