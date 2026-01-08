403
Expert Warns Against Excessive Vitamin D Supplement Use
(MENAFN) Unregulated consumption of vitamin D supplements can result in toxicity and severe health problems, cautioned a Turkish endocrinology specialist, highlighting the hazards of overuse without medical supervision.
Prof. Dr. Mustafa Altay, an expert in endocrinology and metabolic diseases at the University of Health Sciences Ankara Training and Research Hospital, told a news agency that vitamin D levels surpassing a certain limit can be harmful.
“When the vitamin D level exceeds 100 nanograms per milliliter, there is a risk of vitamin D poisoning,” Altay said.
Discussing the widespread issue of vitamin D deficiency and the growing reliance on supplements, especially during colder months, Altay explained that production of the vitamin naturally declines in autumn and winter due to reduced sunlight angles.
Consequently, individuals lacking sufficient vitamin D reserves may face insufficiency or outright deficiency. According to Altay, a blood level between 30 and 50 ng/mL is suitable for maintaining musculoskeletal health in healthy adults.
“If the measured vitamin D level is between 12 and 20 ng/mL, we consider it vitamin D insufficiency. If it is below 12 ng/mL, we define it as vitamin D deficiency,” he said.
Altay emphasized that excessive intake is risky, pointing out that vitamin D builds up in the body and is not easily eliminated.
“Once the vitamin D level exceeds 100 ng/mL, the risk of poisoning increases. Excessive and uncontrolled intake can lead to toxic effects,” he added.
