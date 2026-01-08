Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FERRARI TO ANNOUNCE 2025 FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 10


2026-01-08 06:31:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maranello (Italy), January 8, 2026 - Ferrari N.V. (“ Ferrari”) (NYSE/EXM: RACE) announced today that its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2025 will be released on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2025 full year and fourth quarter results will begin at 2:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 10.

Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari's corporate website at prior to the event. Please note that registering in advance is required to access the conference call details. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari's corporate website ( ) for two weeks after the call.

tel.: +39 0536 949337
Email: ...

  • FNV Q4 2025 Results Time PR ENG

MENAFN08012026004107003653ID1110572365



