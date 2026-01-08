403
Nutanix Announces General Availability of Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) on Google Cloud: AI-Ready Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure is Here
(MENAFN- Procre8) DUBAI, UAE – 7th January, 2026 – The journey to a true hybrid multicloud reality takes a major leap forward with Nutanix announcing the General Availability (GA) of the Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) on Google Cloud solution. This launch marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to providing freedom of choice, enabling enterprises to seamlessly run, manage, and modernize applications, data, and AI anywhere — on-premises, at the edge, and in public clouds, now including Google Cloud.
Organizations are navigating increasingly complex IT landscapes, seeking to harness the power of the public cloud whilst still needing to manage on-premises and edge footprints. With NC2 on Google Cloud, Nutanix is breaking down the barriers to hybrid cloud adoption. NC2 offers a consistent platform that accelerates migration, simplifies operations, and unlocks future innovation in the cloud without the need for refactoring or rearchitecting applications. Uniquely, NC2 is a software solution, not a managed service, so enterprises are in control of their deployments and data, but without the management overhead of a data center.
At the core of this solution is the power of Google Cloud's new Z3 and C4 Bare Metal instances powered by Titanium. These Google Compute Engine (GCE) bare metal instances are purpose-built for high-performance and storage-intensive workloads. By running Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP) directly on these physical servers within a company’s Google Cloud environment, NC2 offers a differentiated solution for virtualization in the cloud. This means the most demanding applications and databases can run, with the performance and resilience expected from Nutanix, while taking full advantage of the elasticity and massive scale of Google Cloud.
Go Global in Hours with Google Cloud's Worldwide Reach
In today's global economy, business agility depends on the ability to deploy infrastructure where and when it is needed. NC2 on Google Cloud leverages Google's vast and expanding global network. This allows rapid scaling of infrastructure footprint into new regions, bringing applications and data closer to customers to drive performance and support, data sovereignty and other regulatory requirements. This global reach, combined with the ability to deploy a full Nutanix cluster in just a couple of hours, unburdens IT teams from lengthy hardware procurement cycles and provides unprecedented agility for businesses. NC2 will initially be available in 17 Google Cloud global regions at GA, expanding over time, and will be available on the Google Cloud Marketplace allowing Google customers to draw down Nutanix software on their existing spending commitments.
“Nutanix Cloud Clusters on Google Cloud is more than another cloud service; it’s a catalyst for real business transformation. It gives organisations a fast, flexible way to extend into the cloud, scale globally, and modernise at their own pace — all without the usual complexity. By bringing on-prem and cloud environments together under one simple operating model, it helps teams stay focused on innovation. And with easy access to Google Cloud’s powerful AI and analytics capabilities, NC2 ensures businesses are ready not just for today’s demands, but for the opportunities of tomorrow,” said Hady Salameh, Senior Regional Sales Lead, SSA, Middle East, Egypt & Turkey at Nutanix.
