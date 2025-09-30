Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mexican President Seeks Reversal of U.S. Fresh Vehicle Tariffs

2025-09-30 01:52:26
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed hope on Monday that the United States would show "consideration" toward Mexico following the recent announcement of new tariffs on heavy vehicle imports.

“We are already in talks, hoping there will be consideration toward Mexico,” Sheinbaum stated during her daily press briefing. She warned that the tariffs, set to take effect on October 1, could create challenges for both nations.

The new measures, introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, include a 25-percent tariff on heavy vehicle imports as part of his broader strategy to boost the U.S. domestic industry.

Sheinbaum highlighted the importance of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which has contributed to Mexico's export growth in sectors not affected by tariffs, particularly excluding finished vehicles, steel, or copper. The trade deal’s "zero-tariff" provisions have been a significant benefit for Mexico.

“Trade ties with the United States continue to be very important and a very significant competitive advantage for Mexico,” Sheinbaum emphasized.

