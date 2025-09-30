Mexican President Seeks Reversal of U.S. Fresh Vehicle Tariffs
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed hope on Monday that the United States would show "consideration" toward Mexico following the recent announcement of new tariffs on heavy vehicle imports.
“We are already in talks, hoping there will be consideration toward Mexico,” Sheinbaum stated during her daily press briefing. She warned that the tariffs, set to take effect on October 1, could create challenges for both nations.
The new measures, introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, include a 25-percent tariff on heavy vehicle imports as part of his broader strategy to boost the U.S. domestic industry.
Sheinbaum highlighted the importance of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which has contributed to Mexico's export growth in sectors not affected by tariffs, particularly excluding finished vehicles, steel, or copper. The trade deal’s "zero-tariff" provisions have been a significant benefit for Mexico.
“Trade ties with the United States continue to be very important and a very significant competitive advantage for Mexico,” Sheinbaum emphasized.
“We are already in talks, hoping there will be consideration toward Mexico,” Sheinbaum stated during her daily press briefing. She warned that the tariffs, set to take effect on October 1, could create challenges for both nations.
The new measures, introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, include a 25-percent tariff on heavy vehicle imports as part of his broader strategy to boost the U.S. domestic industry.
Sheinbaum highlighted the importance of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which has contributed to Mexico's export growth in sectors not affected by tariffs, particularly excluding finished vehicles, steel, or copper. The trade deal’s "zero-tariff" provisions have been a significant benefit for Mexico.
“Trade ties with the United States continue to be very important and a very significant competitive advantage for Mexico,” Sheinbaum emphasized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment