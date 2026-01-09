Solan Assault Not A Law & Order Issue, Arrests Soon: CM Advisor

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Principal Media Advisor Naresh Chauhan on Thursday said that the recent assault incident in Solan, in which a man was allegedly beaten up by five to six persons, should not be linked to a breakdown of law and order, asserting that police acted swiftly and arrests would be made shortly.

CM Advisor Addresses Viral Video

Addressing the media, Chauhan said he had also watched the video of the incident that went viral on social media and had taken a detailed briefing from the Superintendent of Police, Solan. "I have also seen this video on social media. As far as linking it to a law and order situation is concerned, I have taken information from the Solan SP. As per the details, there was a clash between two groups," Chauhan told ANI.

He explained that the people involved were engaged in picking up passengers for buses and taxis. "These people are involved in putting passengers into buses or taxis. When the victim reached here after dropping passengers from Kalka, he was attacked," he said.

Chauhan said police had already detained some suspects, and further arrests would follow. "Police have detained a few people, and arrests will be made very soon. The police immediately registered the FIR, which was done yesterday itself," he said.

'Not a Law and Order Failure'

Rejecting allegations of a law and order failure, Chauhan clarified. "A law and order situation arises when police do not reach the spot or fail to take action. In this case, the police reached immediately, took note of the entire incident and initiated action. Therefore, this cannot be termed a law and order failure."

He warned that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands. "Those who have been arrested or will be arrested no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands," Chauhan said.

Police Detail Incident in FIR

Meanwhile, Solan district police said an FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, and further investigation is underway.

According to police, on January 8, Panku, a resident of Taksal, Parwanoo, recorded his statement stating that on January 7, 2026, he and Ishan had brought passengers in a vehicle from Kalka to the Eicher Gate, where they dropped them. Thereafter, they stopped at a shop near Parwanoo-Kasauli Chowk, in front of a mall, to take a phone. As they proceeded towards Kasauli Chowk, Pinky and Nikhil Chaurasia, along with other youths, arrived from behind and assaulted Ishan, causing him injuries. Police said a case has been registered under Sections 126(2), 115(2), 191(2), 191(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation into the matter is in progress. (ANI)

