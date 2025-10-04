Gulf Health System Has Achieved Significant Development: GCC Chief

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi affirmed that the Gulf health system has achieved great development in recent years by upgrading its health systems, qualifying national cadres to be at the highest levels of efficiency, elevating their capabilities for disease prevention and control, as well as expanding the scope of initiatives aimed at improving the quality of medical services, thereby surpassing the regional and global averages in the health index.

Albudaiwi's remarks came during the 11th meeting of the Committee of GCC Health Ministers, held today in Kuwait, with the participation of Their Excellencies the Ministers of Health of the GCC countries.

Albudaiwi affirmed that the GCC countries are moving with confident steps towards completing the process of Gulf health integration by unifying common health standards and protocols and building strategic partnerships with international organisations and leading countries in the health field.

"The GCC countries are working in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the project to accredit the Healthy Cities Programme, which seeks to achieve the highest level of health and well-being in sustainable and socially effective cities," he pointed out.

Albudaiwi underscored that health represents the fundamental pillar of comprehensive development and the most important investment in the future of man and society, saying: "The GCC countries have been keen to transform this belief into a tangible reality that is reflected in the lives of Gulf citizens and residents."

The GCC Secretary-General mentioned that there are many gains achieved by the GCC countries in the health field, including that more than 204,000 Gulf citizens benefited from government medical services in the GCC countries outside their home countries during 2023, in implementation of the principle of equal treatment among citizens of the GCC countries.

"The total number of hospitals in the GCC countries has exceeded 863, with an average annual growth of 1.5 percent, and the number of health centres and complexes has exceeded 3,400 health facilities, with an average annual growth of 2.5 percent." Albudaiwi added.

He continued: "The General Secretariat, in coordination with the Ministries of Health and relevant authorities, also implemented the experimental indicative classification programme for 783 male and female doctors from GCC countries working outside their countries during 2025, in support of national competencies and to strengthen an integrated Gulf health system.

The statistics of these gains are living proof of the depth of health integration among the GCC countries and of our common determination to build a solid health sector that guarantees a better life for our citizens."

Secretary-General of the GCC also praised the high-level meeting organised by the Sultanate of Oman on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly on non-communicable diseases.

At the conclusion of his speech, the GCC Secretary General said that this meeting is full of many important topics related to cooperation and integration among the GCC countries in the health field, which come as a continuation of the bright vision and joint efforts, as well as in achievement of the lofty goals of the Cooperation Council, expressing his confidence in reaching decisions that will enhance joint Gulf action among the GCC countries and push its course forward.