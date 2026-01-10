Enemy Drones Attack Dnipro, Series Of Explosions Rock City
“Explosions in Dnipro. UAV attack,” the report said.
Around 1 a.m., Suspilne reported explosions in Dnipro.
At 1:06 a.m., it added that“a series of explosions is continuing in Dnipro.”
There were reports of power and water outages in a number of districts of Dnipro.Read also: Russian drones attack port in Odesa region, damage oil storage tank
“Dnipropetrovsk region under attack by drones. Loud,” said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked the Samarivsky and Nikopolsky districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery throughout the day, killing one man.
