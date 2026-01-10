Congress Launches Nationwide 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) The Congress, on Saturday, launched its nationwide "MGNREGA Bachao Sangram" by organising press conferences at all district committee offices, vowing to fight till it succeeds in protecting people's constitutional right to work.

Jairam Ramesh, MP and Congress General Secretary Communications In-Charge, in a post on X, said: "Today, the Indian National Congress is launching the MGNREGA Bachao Sangram with a Press Conference at each of the District Congress Committee offices across the country."

"@INCIndia is committed to seeing this struggle through -- until we secure the restoration of the right to work, livelihood, and accountability that the Modi government has snatched with its bulldozer demolition of the MGNREGA," Ramesh added.

Earlier on January 3, the Congress shared its plans to launch a nationwide agitation against the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB G-RAM G) Act, alleging that it "silently kills” the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and undermines the legal right to work guaranteed to rural citizens.

The announcement was made during a press briefing at the Congress office in New Delhi by party's General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal and senior party leader Jairam Ramesh.

Addressing the media, Venugopal said the Congress had finalised a detailed plan to protect MGNREGA through a countrywide campaign.

He said, "VB-G RAM G is a law enacted by the Indian government. There was a serious discussion about the future course of action against this law, and the Congress National Committee decided to launch a strong campaign throughout the country to save MGNREGA."

Calling the new legislation harmful, Venugopal said, "This law wants to kill MGNREGA. Because of MGNREGA, hunger reduced, migration declined, and roads, canals and dams were created. During the Covid-19 period and economic crisis, MGNREGA became a protective net for the people of this country."

He also alleged that under the VB-G RAM G Act framework, employment is no longer a guaranteed right.

"Under VB-G RAM G scheme, employment is no longer a right. Work will only be provided through panchayats and not by the government. MNREGA was demand-driven, while VB-G RAM G includes budget caps. It silently kills the legal right to work," Venugopal said.

Jairam Ramesh warned that the decentralised nature of MGNREGA was being dismantled.

"MGNREGA was a decentralised scheme. Now everything will be decided in Delhi and villages will suffer. Many panchayats will receive zero funds," he added.

Ramesh alleged that the law violates constitutional provisions.

"Article 258 of the Constitution says this formula should be decided after consultation between the state and Central governments. But they did not do so. They decided it themselves. This violates the Constitution," he said.

Drawing a parallel with the farmers' agitation, Ramesh said, "The three farm laws protest was Delhi-centric, but MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan will not be Delhi-centric. It will take place at the state, district, block and panchayat levels."

He recalled the origins of MGNREGA, saying it was passed in 2005 with broad political consensus and committee scrutiny.

"In this new law, it is not Viksit Bharat, it is Vinash Bharat. We demand MNREGA be brought back, and rural India be saved," Ramesh said.

Announcing the road map, he said the campaign would run for 45 days.

"This will be a national movement. If needed, we will go to court. The result will be the same as what happened with the three black farm laws," he added.