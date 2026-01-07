'Drishyam 3' Eyeing April 2026 Release, Says Director Jeethu Joseph

Georgekutty is back. The father of two and devoted husband who goes to any extent to protect his family in the crime thrillers Drishyam and Drishyam 2, played by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, is likely to return in summer.

Jeethu Joseph, who directed the first two instalments of the crime thriller, said that the third film of the franchise, Drishyam 3, is expected to release in April.

Joseph made the statement at a private gathering in the south Indian metropolis of Kochi, where he spoke on the movie series' cultural impact, the Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi reported.

“Drishyam is a movie that has influenced lots of people... So, without too many expectations, you may watch the movie in the first week of April in the theatres," he was quoted as saying. "The release date will be officially announced soon."

The confirmation comes as the the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 is set for theatrical release in October.

"Meanwhile, another movie Valathuvashathe Kallan would be released on January 30. I am confident that it would be a good movie,” Joseph said.

Valathuvashathe Kallan, directed by Joseph, is a Malayalam crime thriller starring the veteran actors Biju Menon, Joju George, and Vyshnavi Raj. The movie's teaser, which released on January 6, focuses on the events that occur in a night. The teaser bears the hallmarks of a Jeethu Joseph thriller, ramping up anticipation and excitement.

Drishyam and Drishyam 2 drew critical acclaim, praise and commercial success for narrating the taut and nail-biting story of Georgekutty's attempts to shield his family from the implications of a crime committed long ago. The success of the Malayalam movies spurred remakes in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

In July last year, Joseph said that Mohanlal had prompted him to write the third instalment. "Though I was not sure about what to say at that time, I told him that if we ever went for another sequel, I wish for the climax to be crafted in a particular way. I shared my thoughts with him,” Joseph had said.