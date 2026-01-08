Russians Afraid To Deploy Ships In Sea Of Azov Pletenchuk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"There is essentially nowhere to operate there [in the Sea of Azov], either in terms of basing or navigation. It is a shallow sea, with a maximum depth of around 15 meters, so the recommended routes are quite narrow," Pletenchuk said.

According to him, when the Russians enter the Sea of Azov, they mix their warships with civilian vessels in an attempt to use them as cover.

Earlier, Pletenchuk reported that the Russian fleet of ships and boats in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov had no prospects for continuing to remain in these waters.

Photo: Dmytro Pletenchuk / Facebook