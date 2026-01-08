Planning Minister, EBRD President Discuss Cooperation, Priority Projects

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 8 (Petra) -- Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan met with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), in the presence of Mark Davis, Managing Director for the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean region at the Bank, and Gretchen Biery, Head of the Bank's Amman office and Director for Eastern Mediterranean region.Toukan expressed her appreciation for the EBRD's support and its sustained commitment to Jordan's development priorities under the Economic Modernisation Vision, alongside its backing of private-sector initiatives and ongoing cooperation with the banking sector.Toukan and Renaud-Basso reviewed the EBRD's current project portfolio and prospective investments under the EBRD Country Strategy for Jordan (2025–2030). Discussions focused on the water sector, particularly the National Water Carrier Project, as well as programs aimed at reducing non-revenue water losses and expanding wastewater and sanitation infrastructure.Looking ahead, priorities were identified in renewable energy, the development of green hydrogen projects, and broader infrastructure investments, including projects of the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO), particularly new electricity substations. The agenda also encompassed education, with plans to construct schools through public–private partnership (PPP) models.Renaud-Basso underscored the strong partnership with the Jordanian government, remarking, "I am delighted to be in Jordan and to meet with Minister Toukan to discuss the Kingdom's priorities and how the Bank might support its flagship national projects. The Bank remains firmly committed to fostering private-sector development and advancing sustainable economic growth through targeted investment and policy support."It is noteworthy that the EBRD's cumulative investment portfolio in Jordan has grown to approximately €2.2 billion since 2012, supporting projects in both the public and private sectors across electricity and renewable energy, water and sanitation, infrastructure, solid waste management, transport, tourism, and pharmaceuticals.The private sector accounts for 73% of the Bank's financing, including support for local banks to facilitate funding for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, as well as trade finance. In addition, the Bank has provided technical assistance and advisory services in numerous sectors that fall within the priorities of cooperation between Jordan and the EBRD.