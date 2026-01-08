Seismological Observatory Logs 1,316 Earthquakes In 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 8 (Petra) -- The Jordan Seismological Observatory (JSO) recorded a total of 1,316 seismic events last year, comprising 106 local earthquakes, 618 regional earthquakes, and 592 distant earthquakes.Head of the JSO, Ghassan Sweidan, said local earthquakes were concentrated in the Dead Sea, the Gulf of Aqaba, Wadi Araba, the Jordan Valley, Tiberias, and adjacent border areas, with magnitudes ranging from 1.0 to 4.2 on the Richter scale.He added that regional earthquakes were centered in Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, the Mediterranean, and Iran, with magnitudes between 2.1 and 6.2.Sweidan said most distant earthquakes were concentrated in the Pacific Ocean, the Indian Ocean, Japan, Kamchatka, and Indonesia, with magnitudes ranging from 4.2 to 8.7.The JSO operates 23 seismic monitoring stations across the Kingdom, including 20 Jordanian stations transmitting data via GPRS, two stations affiliated with the German Geophysical Institute, and one station affiliated with the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization. Sweidan said the network enhances monitoring accuracy and rapid response to seismic activity.