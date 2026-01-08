$11.5+ Bn Direct Air Capture (DAC) Global Market Trends, Opportunities And Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Direct Air Capture Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The direct air capture market is witnessing significant transformation, spanning from a value of approximately $121.88 million in 2024 to an anticipated $11.52 billion by 2034. Marking a remarkable growth trajectory with a CAGR of 123.77% from 2019 through 2024, the sector is predicted to grow at 103.46% annually, reaching $4.24 billion by 2029, before continuing at a CAGR of 22.08% towards 2034.

Key growth drivers in the historic phase included the escalation of carbon credit prices and heightened climate change awareness, coupled with governmental financial inputs and policy backing. Hindering factors involved inadequate CO? transport infrastructure and high energy demands. Looking forward, the market is set to benefit from increasing environmental consciousness, amplified investments in greenhouse gas emission reductions, and the rising demand for hydrogen and synthetic fuels. However, challenges such as immature technology, steep costs, and geopolitical trade tensions may impede future expansion.

Globally, Western Europe dominated the direct air capture market in 2024, attributing to 74.70% of the total share. Yet, North America and Asia-Pacific are forecasted as the fastest-growing regions, anticipated to grow at CAGRs of 167.91% and 109.60%, respectively. The industry is characterized by a high concentration of major players, with the top six competitors claiming 62.39% of the market share in 2024. Climeworks AG emerged as the lead, commanding 40.12% of the market.

The market's segmentation is multi-faceted: by product, the adsorption-based segment led with a 61.98% contribution in 2024, while the membrane-based segment is projected to experience the quickest growth at a CAGR of 111.11%. By scale, the commercial-scale segment dominated with a 71.63% market share and is expected to remain the fastest-growing at 110.62% CAGR by 2029. Electricity dominated the source segmentation with 62.08%, expecting a growth surge at a CAGR of 108.10% over the forecast period.

In terms of applications, the carbon capture and storage (CCS) sector led at 73.97%, with its growth anticipated to continue robustly at a CAGR of 107.89% through 2029. The oil and gas sector emerged as the largest end-use segment; however, the automotive segment is poised to grow fastest, expected at a CAGR of 121.90% from 2024 to 2029.

Opportunities abound particularly in segments like adsorption-based, expected to gain $2.4 billion by 2029, electric source-related markets anticipated to yield $2.87 billion, and commercial-scale segments forecast to contribute $3.53 billion globally by 2029. Geographic market prospects pinpoint the U.S. to accrue an additional $3.15 billion in market size.

Strategically, market entrants are encouraged to invest in scalable deployment and technology integration with industrial processes. The focus on advancing modular and energy-efficient technologies could position companies for long-term growth. Continued emphasis on strategic partnerships, expansions in Western and emerging markets, and leveraging industry-specific communication channels can further solidify market positions. Ultimately, prioritizing sectors like CCS and automotive applications may unlock substantial growth avenues.

Markets Covered:



By Product: Absorption-Based, Adsorption-Based, Membrane-Based, Cryogenic-Based.

By Scale: Pilot-Scale, Demonstration-Scale, Commercial-Scale.

By Source: Electricity, Heat.

By Application: Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS). By End-Use: Oil and Gas, Food and Beverage, Automotive, Chemicals, Healthcare, Others.

Key Companies: Climeworks AG, Heirloom Carbon Technologies, CarbonCapture Inc., Zero Carbon Systems, 1PointFive.

