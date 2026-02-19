Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Attending First Formal Meeting Of Board Of Peace Members In Washington

2026-02-19 09:03:45

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the first formal meeting of the Board of Peace members in Washington D.C., AzerNEWS reports.

The Board of Peace was proposed in September 2025 and formally established on the sidelines of the 56th World Economic Forum in January 2026.

MENAFN19022026000195011045ID1110763495



AzerNews

