403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Futures Retreat Amid Fed Word
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as investors assessed minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, even as gold and oil prices extended gains.
The TSX leaped 493.18 points, or 1.5%, to close Wednesday at 33,389.73.
March futures sank 0.4% Thursday.
In after-market earnings on Wednesday, Nutrien missed quarterly profit estimates on lower crop nutrient volumes.
Among miners, Kinross Gold and Teck Resources beat quarterly profit estimates.
On the economic beat, Statistics Canada reported this country's merchandise exports increased 2.6% in December, while imports were up 0.6%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world narrowed from $2.6 billion in November to $1.3 billion in December.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange spiked 29.74 points, or 3.1%, to 996.49.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures fell Thursday after the major averages posted a winning session. Investors also looked ahead to quarterly results from retail giant Walmart, due in the morning.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials handed over 131 points, or 0.3%, to 49,591.
Futures for the S&P 500 doffed 15.75 points, or 0.2% to 6,878.50.
Futures for the NASDAQ dropped 91.25 points, or 0.4%, to 24,864.75.
The S&P 500 on Wednesday closed higher by nearly 0.6%, while the NASDAQ Composite added 0.8%. The 30-stock Dow gained 129 points, or about 0.3%.
The indexes were buoyed by gains across the“Magnificent Seven” technology stocks and strength in financials and energy names. Nvidia added 1.6%, while Amazon rose 1.8%.
Geopolitical volatility on Wednesday pushed up oil prices by more than 4%. The move happened after Vice President JD Vance said that Iran did not address core U.S. demands in nuclear talks this week. He said that President Donald Trump maintains the right to use military force if diplomatic efforts do not stop Iran's nuclear program.
Elsewhere, investors weighed minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting, which reflected a divide among central bank officials on the future outlook for monetary policy.
On the earnings front, Walmart's fourth-quarter report is due on Thursday morning. The company's results are often viewed as a bellwether for the U.S. economy and consumer spending.
Shares of Walmart have been on a tear in 2026, up more than 13%. The retailer's market capitalization recently put it in the $1-trillion club, which means the stock's reaction could set the tone for the major averages.
Traders will also be watching for weekly jobless claims data due Thursday, as well as the pending home sales report. The major event in the way of economic releases this week will be Friday's release of the personal consumption expenditures price index, a preferred inflation gauge for the Fed.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 restocked 0.6%, while most of Asia was off for the Lunar Year holiday.
Oil prices gained $1.07 to $66.26 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices removed $4.20 to $5,005.30 U.S an ounce.
Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as investors assessed minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, even as gold and oil prices extended gains.
The TSX leaped 493.18 points, or 1.5%, to close Wednesday at 33,389.73.
March futures sank 0.4% Thursday.
In after-market earnings on Wednesday, Nutrien missed quarterly profit estimates on lower crop nutrient volumes.
Among miners, Kinross Gold and Teck Resources beat quarterly profit estimates.
On the economic beat, Statistics Canada reported this country's merchandise exports increased 2.6% in December, while imports were up 0.6%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world narrowed from $2.6 billion in November to $1.3 billion in December.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange spiked 29.74 points, or 3.1%, to 996.49.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures fell Thursday after the major averages posted a winning session. Investors also looked ahead to quarterly results from retail giant Walmart, due in the morning.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials handed over 131 points, or 0.3%, to 49,591.
Futures for the S&P 500 doffed 15.75 points, or 0.2% to 6,878.50.
Futures for the NASDAQ dropped 91.25 points, or 0.4%, to 24,864.75.
The S&P 500 on Wednesday closed higher by nearly 0.6%, while the NASDAQ Composite added 0.8%. The 30-stock Dow gained 129 points, or about 0.3%.
The indexes were buoyed by gains across the“Magnificent Seven” technology stocks and strength in financials and energy names. Nvidia added 1.6%, while Amazon rose 1.8%.
Geopolitical volatility on Wednesday pushed up oil prices by more than 4%. The move happened after Vice President JD Vance said that Iran did not address core U.S. demands in nuclear talks this week. He said that President Donald Trump maintains the right to use military force if diplomatic efforts do not stop Iran's nuclear program.
Elsewhere, investors weighed minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting, which reflected a divide among central bank officials on the future outlook for monetary policy.
On the earnings front, Walmart's fourth-quarter report is due on Thursday morning. The company's results are often viewed as a bellwether for the U.S. economy and consumer spending.
Shares of Walmart have been on a tear in 2026, up more than 13%. The retailer's market capitalization recently put it in the $1-trillion club, which means the stock's reaction could set the tone for the major averages.
Traders will also be watching for weekly jobless claims data due Thursday, as well as the pending home sales report. The major event in the way of economic releases this week will be Friday's release of the personal consumption expenditures price index, a preferred inflation gauge for the Fed.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 restocked 0.6%, while most of Asia was off for the Lunar Year holiday.
Oil prices gained $1.07 to $66.26 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices removed $4.20 to $5,005.30 U.S an ounce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment