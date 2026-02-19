Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chernihiv And Slavutych Left Completely Without Power Due To Accident At Power Facility

2026-02-19 07:03:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Chernihivoblenergo JSC reported this on Facebook.

“As a result of an accident on one of the 110 kV overhead lines, consumers in Chernihiv, Slavutych, and several settlements in the Chernihiv district have been left without power,” the statement said.

It is noted that power engineers are working to restore power.

Read also: Russians attack civilian infrastructure in Nizhyn with ballistic missiles, one person injured

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of February 17, as a result of shelling by Russian occupation forces in the Zaporizhzhia region, a total of 8,500 users were left without p ower.

UkrinForm

