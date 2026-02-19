Zelensky: Based On This Winter's Experience, We Are Preparing Decisions For Communities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Telegram following a daily coordination call, Ukrinform reports.

"Based on this winter's experience, we are preparing decisions on restructuring and upgrading energy supply systems for communities, and a corresponding plan for the next heating season will be reviewed and approved at the national level. Every Ukrainian city, every community that prevented internal crises this winter like those that occurred, in particular, in Kyiv, has experience that can – and must – be taken into account across all of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He noted that he had agreed with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko that a dedicated coordination center will be established at the government level to systematize the real, practical experience of communities.

According to Zelensky, the call focused primarily on the situation in the regions regarding electricity and heating supply. Participants discussed recovery efforts in Odesa and several communities across the region, as well as in the Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions, where conditions are particularly difficult. Zelensky also received reports on the situation in Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region, as well as in the Poltava, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions. Separately, they analyzed the work carried out in Zaporizhzhia and considered which elements of the region's experience could be scaled up in other regions.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine