Zaggle Strengthens Senior Leadership Team With Key Appointments
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, January 8, 2026: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited ("Zaggle"), India's leading spend management and SaaS-led FinTech company, today announced the strengthening of its senior leadership team with the appointment of Mr. Nilesh Dadpeas Executive Vice President - Cross Sell and Mr. Rajesh Tummalaganti as Deputy Chief Financial Officer (Deputy CFO).
These strategic appointments reflect Zaggle's continued commitment to building a robust leadership framework that supports sustainable growth, deeper customer engagement and strong financial governance as the company scales its platform, capabilities and diversified portfolio of offerings for all stakeholders.
In his role as Executive Vice President - Cross Sell, Mr. Nilesh Dadpe will focus on enhancing value creation across Zaggle's existing corporate client base by driving wider adoption of the company's solutions and strengthening long-term client partnerships. With his extensive experience in enterprise sales, customer engagement and solution- led growth, he will play a key role in improving customer lifetime value and supporting predictable, profitable growth.
Mr. Rajesh Tummalaganti, appointed as Deputy Chief Financial Officer (Deputy CFO),will play a key role in strengthening financial controls, compliance, reporting and strategic capital planning. His experience across financial governance, operational finance and scaling finance functions will reinforce Zaggle's focus on transparency, fiscal discipline and long-term value creation as a listed fintech company.
Commenting on the appointments, Dr. Raj P. Narayanam, Founder & Executive Chairman, Zaggle, said: "As Zaggle continues to scale, our focus remains on building a leadership team that drives strategic impact and inspires trust across all our stakeholders. Nilesh's ability to deepen client relationships and unlock cross-sell opportunities strengthens our growth engine, while Rajesh's financial expertise reinforces our governance and capital discipline. Together, these appointments reflect our commitment to operational excellence, prudent financial management and delivering consistent value to customers, partners and shareholders."
The expanded leadership team is set to play a dynamic and transformative role in driving Zaggle's strategic priorities, including accelerating portfolio expansion, maximizing customer lifecycle value, enhancing operational efficiency and delivering sustained, meaningful value to customers, partners and shareholders alike.
About Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited (Zaggle)
Founded in 2011, Zaggle (BSE: 543985 & NSE: ZAGGLE) is a category-leading spend management company with a strong technology-led value proposition and a diversified user base. Operating in the business-to-business-to-customer (B2B2C) segment, Zaggle is among a select group of players with a comprehensive suite of financial technology products and services. Zaggle is one of India's top issuers of prepaid cards, collaborating with 19 banking partners to drive its card offerings. The company also boasts a diverse portfolio of SaaS products and an extensive network of touchpoints.
As of September 30, 2025, the company has issued more than 50 million prepaid cards, serving more than 3.5 million users across industries. Zaggle's enterprise network spans banking and financial services, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, FMCG, infrastructure and automobiles.
