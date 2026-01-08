Zcash Developers Launch New Firm After Splitting From Bootstrap

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Electric Coin Company Announces Team Split and Formation of New Venture

The Electric Coin Company (ECC), the team behind the privacy-centric cryptocurrency Zcash, has parted ways with Bootstrap, the nonprofit organization supporting the project. CEO Josh Swihart revealed plans to establish a new independent company, citing disagreements over governance and mission alignment as primary reasons for the split.

“Over the past few weeks, it's become clear that the majority of Bootstrap board members - particularly Zaki Manian, Christina Garman, Alan Fairless, and Michelle Lai - have diverged significantly from Zcash 's original mission,” Swihart stated.“Yesterday, the entire ECC team left the organization, as the modified employment terms rendered it impossible for us to continue our work with integrity.”

Swihart emphasized that the decision was driven by the need to safeguard the team's efforts from governance actions that compromised the project's core principles. Despite the organizational change, he assured the community that the Zcash protocol remains unaffected and will continue functioning normally.

Zcash's Operational Continuity Confirmed

Swihart reassured that the protocol's decentralized nature guarantees its ongoing stability.“The Zcash network is open source, permissionless, secure, and private,” he said.“Anyone can run a node, maintain a fork, or submit code changes. The community's active participation in maintaining the network remains vital.”

Zcash's codebase remains accessible to all developers and miners, ensuring that the project's decentralization endures beyond organizational disputes. Swihart's announcement aims to prevent community concerns regarding network stability amid organizational turbulence.

Supporting Perspectives from Former Leadership

Meanwhile, Zcash's former CEO, Zooko Wilcox, who handed over leadership to Swihart earlier this year, defended the integrity of the Bootstrap board and the project's governance structures.“I've worked with Alan Fairless, Zaki Manian, Christina Garman, and Michelle Lai for over a decade, and I believe they possess exceptional integrity,” Wilcox commented on an X post.

Wilcox reaffirmed that the Zcash network remains secure, private, and operational, unaffected by the leadership dispute.“The platform is open source and permissionless, ensuring that nothing within this conflict compromises its fundamental security or privacy,” he added.

Market Impact and Price Fluctuations

Despite the organizational upheaval, Zcash has experienced a decline of nearly 7% within the last 24 hours, trading at approximately $461, according to CoinGecko. The token previously surged to around $723 during a privacy coin rally in November last year, buoyed by industry endorsements, including influential figures such as Arthur Hayes.

The current turbulence underscores ongoing challenges within privacy-focused cryptocurrencies, but the resilient community and open-source nature of Zcash suggest continued development and stability ahead.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.