COP31 in Turkey is seen as critical chance
(MENAFN) Last year’s UN climate summit in Belem, Brazil, located in the heart of the Amazon, fell short of delivering the decisive outcomes the world urgently required. With COP31 scheduled in Türkiye, there is now a renewed opportunity to redirect efforts and achieve meaningful progress.
COP30, held in November 2025, had high expectations for producing a concrete, time-bound plan to phase out fossil fuels. However, the final outcome failed to include any firm commitments on fossil fuel elimination, leaving what many experts consider the most urgent issue of the climate crisis unresolved.
Speaking to Anadolu, Umit Sahin, coordinator of Climate Change Studies at Sabanci University’s Istanbul Policy Center, noted that the absence of the United States severely weakened the summit. “COP30 was severely undermined by the absence of the US, one of history’s largest polluters, following President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement and pursue policies openly hostile to the expansion of renewable energy,” he said.
Despite Brazil’s symbolic choice of Belem deep within the Amazon rainforest and early promises of decisive action to curb deforestation, COP30 did not produce an agreed roadmap to halt or reverse forest loss—a measure considered among the most potent tools against global warming.
The summit did, however, establish a just transition mechanism for workers and communities moving away from fossil fuels and agreed to triple adaptation finance by 2035 under the New Collective Quantified Goal, aiming for at least $300 billion annually in public finance and $1.3 trillion from all sources to support developing nations. Sahin emphasized that, while these measures were positive, they fall short of the transformative action required.
“We expected landmark decisions on deforestation right there in the Amazon,” Sahin said. “Regrettably, that did not happen.” He further noted that although progress on adaptation finance is welcome, it remains inadequate in light of the rapidly increasing needs of vulnerable countries.
