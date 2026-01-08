QSE Benchmark Index Breaches 11,000 Mark

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index broke the 11,000 point barrier in yesterday's trading to rise by 0.66% and added 72.25 points to reach 11,061.78 points. QSE figures attributed the recorded rise to the positive performance of the banks and financial services, industrials, real estate, insurance, telecoms, and consumer goods and services sector.

QSE general index closed at 11,061.78 points on Wednesday. During yesterday's session the volume of shares traded stood at 139,070,041 from 190,736,287 on Tuesday and the value of shares reached QR398.702m from QR534.773m on January 6, as a result of implementing 23,732 deals in all sectors. In the session, the shares of 31 companies rose while the prices of 22 companies decreased, and four companies maintained their previous closing price.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalisation reached QR663.848bn, compared to the last trading session, which amounted to QR660.226bn.

The indices of six sectors ended in green zone yesterday.

QSE Total Return Index gained 0.66% to 26,449.33, QSE Al Rayan Islamic index added 0.56% to 5,236.56 points and QSE All Share Index rose 0.66% to 4,180.23 points. The indices of banks and financial services, industrials, real estate, insurance, telecoms, and consumer goods and services gained 1.14%, 0.16%, 0.69%, 0.32%, 0.02%, and 0.30% respectively.

Top gainers in yesterday's trade were Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Commercial Bank, Al Khaleej Takaful Insurance, and Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing surging by 3.1%, 2.7%, 2.5%, 2.2%, and 1.9% respectively. While QLM Life and Medical Insurance, Mannai Corporation, Medicare Group, Damaan Islamic Insurance Company, and Qatar Gas Transport lost 3.6%, 2.9%, 1.5, 1%, and 0.9% respectively.

The positive trend in the Qatar Stock Exchange index was seen at the beginning of 2026 as QSE stocks witnessed growth in trading.

On January 4, the benchmark index jumped 22.85 points or 0.21% in trading to close at 10,785.36 points.

Meanwhile on January 5, the shares in Qatar's stock market surged 182.50 points or 1.69 percent to close at 10,967.86 points helped by strong buying interest from investors.