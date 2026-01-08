(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

PRESS RELEASE

January 7th, 2026



RCI BANQUE: ISSUANCE OF EUR 900 MILLION FIXED RATE NOTES MATURING IN FEBRUARY 2032

RCI Banque, operating under the commercial brand Mobilize Financial Services, announces the issuance of a € 900m 6-year and 1-month bond (Feb-32) bearing a 3.75% coupon.

The deal attracted a final order book around 5.5 billion euro coming from more than 200 investors.

Contact



Analysts and Investors

Financial communication

+ 33(0) 1 76 88 81 74

...

About Mobilize Financial Services

Attentive to the needs of all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services, a subsidiary of Renault Group, creates innovative financial services to build sustainable mobility for all. Mobilize Financial Services, which began operations nearly 100 years ago, is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French bank specializing in automotive financing and services for customers and networks of Renault Group, and also for the brands Nissan and Mitsubishi in several countries.

With operations in 35 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, Mobilize Financial Services financed more than 633,000 contracts (new and used vehicles) at the end of June 2025 and sold 1.8 million services. At the end of June 2025, average earning assets stood at 58.9 billion euros of financing and pre-tax earnings at 607 million euros.

Since 2012, the Group has deployed a deposit-taking business in several countries. At the end of June 2025, net deposits amounted to 30.5 billion euros, or 49 % of the company's net assets.

To find out more about Mobilize Financial Services:

Follow us on Twitter: @Mobilize_FS

Attachment

EN - CP 6Y1M €900M February 2032