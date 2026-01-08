Pakistani Military Projects Blame On Other Nations To Mask Internal Collapse, Says Sindhi Leader

MENAFN - IANS) Berlin, Jan 8 (IANS) Shafi Burfat, Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), accused the Pakistani military of defending its incompetence by blaming neighbouring countries for internal failures.

The Sindhi leader asserted that such rhetoric by Pakistan's military media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), targeting India and Afghanistan does not reflect the conduct of a responsible state institution but rather exposes a deep psychological insecurity, rooted in decades of failure, internal repression, and strategic deception.

Taking to X, Burfat said, "Lies, by nature, fear the truth. Pakistan's military establishment has institutionalised falsehood as policy. Its narrative industry run through ISPR exists to conceal systemic failures: political engineering, economic plunder, enforced disappearances, and the militarisation of society. One lie inevitably breeds another, and ISPR's discourse is part of a long chain of strategic deception designed to mislead both domestic and international audiences."

"Morally degenerate institutions ridicule principles they cannot uphold. Pakistan's military has reduced the state to a captive entity, holding politics, media, judiciary, and the economy hostage. Corruption has hollowed out every structure it touches. From vast business empires and real-estate ventures to unaccountable defence budgets, the military operates not as a state institution but as a corporate cartel in uniform. Cowardice is central to this system," he added.

Burfat highlighted that the Pakistani military exhibits brutality towards unarmed civilians across Pakistan, including Sindhis, Baloch, and Pashtuns, while evading accountability at the international level.

"Rather than confronting its own record of repression and failure, it projects blame onto India and Afghanistan. This habitual deflection is not strength; it is strategic cowardice. History does not absolve cowards, nor does it respect institutions built on fear," he stated.

The Sindhi leader stressed that Pakistan's military establishment stands intellectually, morally, and politically naked before history.

"Such a state was artificially constructed under an extremist ideological framework, defying natural political, cultural, and historical realities. Its military is nothing more than a corrupt mafia structure, sustained through brutality, repression, injustice, and institutionalised violence. This force does not function as a professional defence institution; it survives through deception, fraud, manipulation, and the systematic falsification of truth," he emphasised.

From regional destabilisation to proxy warfare, Burfat said Pakistan has treated terrorism as a "strategic asset" rather than a criminal act.

"Within the unnatural state of Pakistan, there exists no genuine democracy, no moral legitimacy, and no truthful political order," he noted.

The Sindhi leader called on the global community to reflect seriously on this reality, "not through strategic convenience or selective silence", but through an honest and principled reassessment of Pakistan whose foundations rest on "coercion, deception, and perpetual conflict".