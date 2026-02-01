403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Defense Chief Says U.S. Must Act on Iran
(MENAFN) In closed-door briefings held in Washington, Saudi Arabia’s defense minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, cautioned that if U.S. President Donald Trump fails to carry out his verbal warnings against Iran, the leadership in Tehran would end up stronger, according to a report by a media outlet.
Prince Khalid — often referred to as KBS and known as a trusted ally of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — delivered his remarks against a backdrop of heightened Middle East tensions and increasing speculation about potential American military involvement in Iran.
His comments, presented privately to U.S. officials and policy experts, represent a notable departure from Riyadh’s previously public rhetoric emphasizing caution and the dangers of escalating conflict.
About three weeks earlier, the crown prince had privately advised President Trump to refrain from military action, pointing to the possibility of triggering a wider conflict across the region — advice that reportedly played a role in delaying any immediate strike.
Prince Khalid was in Washington as the United States expands its military footprint in the Gulf. Despite orders from Trump for a significant buildup of forces, White House officials have maintained that no final decision has been reached and that diplomatic engagement remains an option.
According to the media outlet, there are presently no substantive direct talks underway between Washington and Tehran, with U.S. representatives indicating that Iranian leaders appear resistant to fulfilling American conditions.
During his visit, the Saudi defense minister met at the White House with senior U.S. figures, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine. Discussions reportedly centered largely on the potential for a U.S. military strike, yet bin Salman left without a clear picture of the Trump administration’s plans or objectives.
Prince Khalid — often referred to as KBS and known as a trusted ally of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — delivered his remarks against a backdrop of heightened Middle East tensions and increasing speculation about potential American military involvement in Iran.
His comments, presented privately to U.S. officials and policy experts, represent a notable departure from Riyadh’s previously public rhetoric emphasizing caution and the dangers of escalating conflict.
About three weeks earlier, the crown prince had privately advised President Trump to refrain from military action, pointing to the possibility of triggering a wider conflict across the region — advice that reportedly played a role in delaying any immediate strike.
Prince Khalid was in Washington as the United States expands its military footprint in the Gulf. Despite orders from Trump for a significant buildup of forces, White House officials have maintained that no final decision has been reached and that diplomatic engagement remains an option.
According to the media outlet, there are presently no substantive direct talks underway between Washington and Tehran, with U.S. representatives indicating that Iranian leaders appear resistant to fulfilling American conditions.
During his visit, the Saudi defense minister met at the White House with senior U.S. figures, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine. Discussions reportedly centered largely on the potential for a U.S. military strike, yet bin Salman left without a clear picture of the Trump administration’s plans or objectives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment