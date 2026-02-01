Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sheikh Thani Honours Winners At H H The Father Amir's Prix

2026-02-01 01:02:04
The Peninsula

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar Fund for Development H E Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al Thani crowned the podium winners of the CSI5* 1.60m Grand Prix Two Rounds on the last day of fourth and final tour of H H The Father Amir's Prix at Longines Outdoor Arena at Al Shaqab yesterday. Britain's Scott Brash claimed the title followed by France's Megane Moissonnier and Switzerland's Nadja Peter Steiner in second and third place respectively.

