JTA International Investment Holding Acquires Stake In Canadian AI Innovator Soshianest

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

JTA International Investment Holding has officially become a shareholder in Soshianest, a Canada-based artificial intelligence company specializing in advanced AI-driven solutions for business intelligence, automation, and data optimization.

This partnership marks a significant step in expanding JTA International Investment Holding's global technology portfolio and reinforces its commitment to investing in innovative, high-impact companies shaping the digital future. Through this collaboration, JTA will support Soshianest's growth and international market reach by leveraging its global network and experience across diverse sectors including technology, energy, real estate, and healthcare. The alliance aims to accelerate the development and adoption of artificial intelligence solutions across multiple regions and industries.

Dr. Amir Ali Salemi, Chief Executive Officer of JTA International Investment Holding, stated:“Our investment in Soshianest reflects our belief in the transformative potential of artificial intelligence. We see tremendous value in Soshianest's technology and vision, and we are confident that this partnership will help drive intelligent innovations that create lasting impact across global markets.”

Dr. Payman Eslami, Chief Executive Officer of Soshianest, commented:“We are delighted to welcome JTA International Investment Holding as a shareholder. JTA's extensive global network and experience across multiple industries provide an exceptional opportunity for Soshianest to scale its reach and strengthen its presence in international markets. Together, we aim to bring advanced AI solutions to new frontiers.”

Soshianest focuses on developing next-generation artificial intelligence technologies designed to enhance business performance, decision-making, and operational efficiency through intelligent data analysis and predictive systems.

With JTA's support, the company plans to expand its footprint into new regions and accelerate its global initiatives.

This partnership further underscores JTA International Investment Holding's dedication to fostering cross-border collaborations and investing in transformative technologies that align with its vision for sustainable and future-oriented growth.