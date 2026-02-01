LG, CM Greet People On Guru Ravidas Jayanti

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, to be celebrated tomorrow.

In his message, the Lieutenant Governor said Guru Ravidas Ji exemplified compassion, unity, equality and human dignity, and devoted his life to the service of humanity and social reform. He called upon people to recommit themselves to the saint's teachings and work together to build a more caring and inclusive society.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also conveyed warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, which will be observed on Sunday.

In his felicitation message, the Chief Minister said the teachings of Guru Ravidas on equality, social justice and universal brotherhood continue to inspire generations and remain deeply relevant in contemporary times.