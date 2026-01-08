LG Electronics India Shares Hit Record Low After Lock-In Expiry

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) LG Electronics India shares came under selling pressure on Wednesday after the expiry of the company's three-month lock-in period, pushing the stock to an all-time low on the BSE.

The share price fell as much as 4.4 per cent to Rs 1,392.8 during early trade. At 1:30 pm, the stock was still down 2.51 per cent or Rs 36.50 at Rs 1,419.90.

The decline was largely linked to the end of the lock-in period, which restricts certain shareholders from selling their shares for a fixed time after listing.

With the lock-in ending, around 15 million shares -- about 2 per cent of LG Electronics India's total equity -- became eligible for trading, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities.

The company currently has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,559.97 crore. The stock is trading nearly 17 per cent below its listing price of Rs 1,715 on the BSE, though it remains about 25 per cent higher than its issue price of Rs 1,140 per share.

LG Electronics had made a strong debut on Dalal Street on October 14, 2025.

On the financial front, LG Electronics India reported a weak performance in the September quarter (Q2FY26).

The company's net profit fell 27.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 389.43 crore, compared with Rs 535.7 crore in the same quarter last financial year.

Net sales grew marginally by 0.9 per cent to Rs 6,170.4 crore, according to its earlier exchange filing.

Emkay Global Financial Services said the company's quarterly results were weak, in line with industry peers.

The brokerage attributed the performance to GST-led demand postponement by dealers and consumers, weak consumer sentiment, and lower business-to-business revenue in the home electronics segment due to tariff-related issues.

However, Emkay noted that LG Electronics managed to gain market share in both home appliances and electronics, strengthening its leadership position in these categories despite the challenging environment.