403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey’s envoy holds “productive meeting” with US Sen. Slotkin
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s ambassador to Washington, Sedat Onal, met Wednesday with Senator Elissa Slotkin for what was described as a “productive meeting.”
According to reports, the talks covered “issues of common interest, bilateral cooperation between Türkiye & the US, as well as current regional and international developments.”
Both sides stressed the importance of maintaining dialogue and coordination to strengthen ties.
While no detailed agenda was shared, analysts suggest topics likely included NATO cooperation, regional security, and economic relations.
The meeting was closed to the press, and no further details were released.
According to reports, the talks covered “issues of common interest, bilateral cooperation between Türkiye & the US, as well as current regional and international developments.”
Both sides stressed the importance of maintaining dialogue and coordination to strengthen ties.
While no detailed agenda was shared, analysts suggest topics likely included NATO cooperation, regional security, and economic relations.
The meeting was closed to the press, and no further details were released.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment