Trump Seeks Purchase of Greenland, Says Rubio
(MENAFN) Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed US legislators that President Donald Trump intends to purchase Greenland from Denmark rather than seize the Arctic territory through military force, media reported Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the discussion.
Rubio reportedly delivered these remarks during a briefing after top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer questioned whether Trump planned deploying military assets in locations including Greenland and Mexico.
Trump, who initially articulated his ambition to acquire Greenland throughout his first presidential term, has connected ownership of the strategically positioned island to national security concerns and competition with Russian and Chinese naval forces.
"President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it's vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. She emphasized that military deployment remains "always an option at the commander-in-chief's disposal."
European NATO members issued a Tuesday statement supporting Denmark and recognizing Greenland as its self-governing territory. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized no NATO member "should attack or threaten" another member, warning armed conflict between the US and Denmark would render the alliance pointless.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen similarly declared a US invasion would terminate NATO's existence. "If the United States attacks another NATO country, everything stops," she said.
Greenland's dominant political movements have historically championed achieving either independence or expanded autonomy from Copenhagen. Icelandic singer Bjork shared a message with her 2 million Instagram followers Monday expressing support for the island's independence struggle, voicing hope Greenland might emulate Iceland's example, which separated from Danish governance in 1944.
