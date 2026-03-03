US Embassy In Saudi Arabia Hit By Tehran's Drones Israel, US Continue Pounding Iran

MENAFN - IANS) New York, March 3 (IANS) As the war continued unrelentingly, Iran's drone hit the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday leading to its closure while the US and Israel continued to pound targets across Iran.

Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry said that two drones hit the Embassy damaging it slightly, and there were no reports of casualties.

On Monday, the Washington's Embassy in Kuwait was also hit and it has been closed.

Meanwhile, the US asked its citizens to leave 14 countries across the Middle East, from Egypt to Yemen as threats heightened on the fourth day of the war.

Fox News, quoting a senior Israeli official, reported that it had struck an Iranian Supreme Council meeting on Tuesday to choose a successor to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 when the conflict began.

It was not known if there were casualties in the attack on the Iran complex.

US Under Secretary of War Elbridge Colby testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday appeared to distance Washington from the killing of Khamenei.

He said that it was an Israeli operation while the US was focused on destroying Iran's military capacity.

Extending its arc of attacks, Israel bombed targets in Beirut associated with the Hezbollah, which had launched rocket attacks on Israel.

The Israeli troops also captured more territories in Southern Lebanon.

In a sign that the attacks would be extending, Israel's military warned Iranians through social media posts of imminent attacks in several places, including two areas in Tehran, and asked them to evacuate.

The toll in the war continued to rise, crossing the 1,000-mark across the region.

The Iranian Red Crescent reported that nearly 790 people have been killed, Lebanon put the toll there at 31, Israel reported 10, and Gulf countries six, in addition to the six American military personnel.