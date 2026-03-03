Devere Signs World Champion Skye Nicolson In Major Sponsorship Deal Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

deVere Group, the global financial advisory giant, has agreed a sponsorship deal with Australian boxing star Skye Nicolson, adding one of the sport's most accomplished and driven athletes to its growing roster of elite fighters.

The Queensland-born southpaw has carved her path through sheer volume of elite competition.

More than 150 amateur contests built her foundation. A gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games confirmed her pedigree.

Selection for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games placed her among the world's best.

Her transition to the professional ranks was decisive.

Nicolson claimed the WBC featherweight world title in just her 10th professional bout, a rapid ascent that underlined both her technical command and competitive maturity. She has since defeated undefeated opponents and former world champions, reinforcing her standing at the top level of the sport.

She currently holds the WBC interim super-bantamweight title, positioning herself for another world title opportunity as she targets championship status in a second weight division.

James Green, Director at deVere Group, says the partnership is built on shared standards.

“Skye's record speaks for itself.“Commonwealth gold, an Olympic campaign, over 150 amateur fights, and a world title within ten professional contests. This kind of remarkable progression can only reflect discipline and long-term focus.

“She competes at the highest level and expects more of herself each year. We respect that mentality. It aligns with how we operate.”

Nicolson's career has a distinctly international dimension.

Raised in Queensland, developed through Australia's national amateur system, refined in London gyms and now based in Dubai, she competes on major fight cards across multiple continents.

Her ring style is defined by precision footwork, sharp shot selection and tactical control, attributes that have earned her recognition as one of the most technically polished fighters in her divisions.

For Nicolson, the sponsorship marks another step in a career built on progression.

“I started boxing at 12, following my older brothers into the gym,” she says.“The amateur circuit gave me global exposure early, including world championships, Commonwealth Games, and the Olympics.

“The experience shaped how I approach the professional stage.

“Winning a world title early in my pro career was significant, but I see it as part of a longer journey.

“Holding the interim belt at super-bantamweight is another milestone. My focus now is becoming a two-weight world champion and pushing toward undisputed status.”

Women's boxing continues to gain commercial traction and global visibility. Nicolson has been part of that upward movement, featuring prominently on major international promotions and competing under sustained media attention.

James Green believes her trajectory mirrors the qualities deVere looks for in any high-performance partnership.

“She's proven herself repeatedly in high-pressure environments,” he says.“She's ambitious, structured in her preparation and clear about her long-term goals. She's also a genuinely super nice person. These are all values and traits we value.”

Beyond the current titles, Nicolson has consistently spoken about her wider ambitions within the sport.

“I want to be remembered as someone who helped elevate women's boxing,” she says.“If young fighters can look at my journey, from amateur tournaments around the world, to world titles, and see what's possible, then that means something.”

The agreement makes Nicolson deVere's third active partnership within the Matchroom stable, further strengthening the firm's presence across elite boxing.

With a second world title firmly in her sights and her competitive prime still unfolding, Nicolson enters the next phase of her career“with momentum and intent.”

For both deVere Group and Skye Nicolson, the partnership centres on sustained performance at world level and on continuing a career that has already moved quickly and shows no signs of slowing.

