AFC Postpones Al Nassr Fixture Amid Middle East Tensions Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The Asian Football Confederation has postponed a series of high-profile continental club fixtures in the West Region, including the coveted match between Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi club Al Nassr and Emirati side Al Wasl that was due to be played in Dubai this week, as escalating tensions in the Middle East disrupt sporting calendars. The governing body announced that first-leg ties in the AFC Champions League Elite and key quarter-finals in the AFC Champions League Two and AFC Challenge League scheduled for venues across the Gulf will be rescheduled without fixed new dates, citing the need to safeguard players, officials and supporters. Matches in the eastern half of the continent's competitions remain on schedule.

The postponements follow an intensification of conflict sparked by air strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel that triggered wide-ranging reprisals by Iranian forces against military bases in the Gulf region. The disturbances have led to heightened security concerns in several host cities, prompting the AFC's decision. Besides the Al Nassr-Al Wasl clash, fixtures in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates involving clubs from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Jordan and the UAE have been deferred, affecting the momentum of the 2025–26 season's decisive phases.

Ronaldo's Al Nassr, managed by Jorge Jesus and second in the Saudi Pro League this season, had been preparing for the quarter-final leg in Dubai as part of its continental campaign in the Champions League Two. The Portuguese forward, who has been prolific throughout the 2025–26 season and is the club's top scorer, had returned from a brief absence earlier in the campaign that was linked to a dispute over transfer strategy. The broader disruption underscores how geopolitical crises can reverberate into international sport, challenging clubs and confederations to balance competitive ambitions with safety obligations.

See also DEWA deepens US clean energy dialogue

The AFC's statement detailed that the Round of 16 Elite ties scheduled for March 2–3 in the West Region will now be rearranged, as will the West Zone quarter–finals originally slated for March 3–4. Organisers stopped short of proposing reschedule dates, instead affirming continued monitoring of the fluid situation. Matches outside the West Region - spanning east Asia to Oceania - will proceed as originally planned, preserving part of the continental tournament structure.

Across the footballing landscape, the postponements have been met with mixed reactions from clubs and supporters. Al Nassr's fan base in Riyadh and beyond was anticipating the Dubai fixture as a marquee contest that could bolster the club's bid for silverware beyond domestic competitions. For Al Wasl, the opportunity to host a European superstar drew significant local interest and commercial anticipation. With the fixture now up in the air, both sides face uncertainty about momentum and tactical planning. Football analysts note that such disruptions often demand adaptability on and off the pitch, as training cycles and player fitness regimes are recalibrated around indefinite scheduling.

The crisis has also intersected with other AFC events. The Women's Asian Cup is currently underway in Australia, featuring 12 national teams contending for continental honours and qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup. Iranian national teams are participating in that competition, with head coach Marziyeh Jafari emphasising a focus on performance despite the external upheaval, while captain Zahra Ghanbari highlighted her squad's determination to navigate group play against strong regional rivals. The juxtaposition of major tournaments underlines football's broad continental footprint even amidst instability.

See also UAE floating hospital expands care for Gaza patients

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.