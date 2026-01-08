403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Several Democratic lawmakers slam ICE over Minnesota incident
(MENAFN) A fatal incident in Minnesota involving a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent has drawn sharp criticism from Democratic lawmakers, who are demanding accountability and investigations.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described the shooting in Minneapolis as "horrific and demands a full, independent investigation." He argued that Department of Homeland Security agents "should not be patrolling our neighborhoods like an occupying force—their presence is only creating chaos and costing lives," according to his post on social media.
Senator Chris Murphy called the reports "awful" and pressed the Trump administration for immediate transparency. He added, "ICE should immediately withdraw from Minneapolis to deescalate."
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries condemned Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, saying she is "a stone-cold liar who has zero credibility." He also stated, "There is nothing to suggest the shooting of an unarmed woman in Minneapolis was justified. This heinous killing must be criminally investigated to the full extent of the law."
Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar labeled the shooting “unconscionable and reprehensible,” noting that the victim had been serving as a legal observer. Omar criticized federal immigration policies for fueling unrest and violence, writing: "Instead of protecting our communities, they are unleashing violence–terrorizing neighborhoods and now killing a civilian. For weeks, ICE’s so-called ‘Operation Metro Surge’ has spread fear, chaos, and violence across our state. This is not law enforcement. It is state violence." She demanded a thorough and comprehensive investigation into the incident.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described the shooting in Minneapolis as "horrific and demands a full, independent investigation." He argued that Department of Homeland Security agents "should not be patrolling our neighborhoods like an occupying force—their presence is only creating chaos and costing lives," according to his post on social media.
Senator Chris Murphy called the reports "awful" and pressed the Trump administration for immediate transparency. He added, "ICE should immediately withdraw from Minneapolis to deescalate."
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries condemned Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, saying she is "a stone-cold liar who has zero credibility." He also stated, "There is nothing to suggest the shooting of an unarmed woman in Minneapolis was justified. This heinous killing must be criminally investigated to the full extent of the law."
Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar labeled the shooting “unconscionable and reprehensible,” noting that the victim had been serving as a legal observer. Omar criticized federal immigration policies for fueling unrest and violence, writing: "Instead of protecting our communities, they are unleashing violence–terrorizing neighborhoods and now killing a civilian. For weeks, ICE’s so-called ‘Operation Metro Surge’ has spread fear, chaos, and violence across our state. This is not law enforcement. It is state violence." She demanded a thorough and comprehensive investigation into the incident.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment