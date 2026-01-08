403
Russian Oil Tanker Captured by U.S. Forces
(MENAFN) US military forces apprehended the Russian-flagged oil vessel Marinera in North Atlantic waters Wednesday following an extensive pursuit that originated in the Caribbean Sea.
Authorities detained the tanker—formerly operating under the name Bella 1—in international waters northwest of Scotland on allegations of sanctions violations, according to announcements from the US European Command.
The US Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security coordinated the military operation to execute the seizure.
"The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro," the command confirmed.
Officials stated the tanker's capture advances President Donald Trump's "proclamation targeting sanctioned vessels that threaten the security and stability of the Western Hemisphere."
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth verified the interdiction stemmed from the "blockade of sanctioned and illicit Venezuelan oil."
American authorities first targeted the tanker after it reportedly attempted to reach Venezuela in late 2024. When US Coast Guard personnel sought to board and detain the ship, the crew refused entry and escaped toward the Atlantic. The vessel subsequently rebranded itself with a new name and adopted Russian registry during the chase.
Hours after securing the Marinera, the US Southern Command announced capturing a second ship in Caribbean waters, characterizing it as "a stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker."
"The interdicted vessel, M/T Sophia, was operating in international waters and conducting illicit activities in the Caribbean Sea. The US Coast Guard is escorting M/T Sophia to the US for final disposition," the command reported.
