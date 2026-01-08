Qatar Lose To UAE In U-23 Asian Cup Opener

MENAFN - Gulf Times) United Arab Emirates emerged 2-0 winners against Qatar to get their AFC U-23 Asian Cup campaign off to a fine start Wednesday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The result means UAE join Japan as the early pacesetters in Group B with the latter having beaten Syria 5-0 in an earlier match.

Qatar spurned the chance to take the lead as early as the third minute when Alhashmi Mohialdin's penalty was saved by Khaled Tawhid.

Ali Ghulais was also called into action at the other end, the UAE custodian's outstretched leg denying Junior Ndiaye after the Montpellier forward had been put through by Ali al-Memari. Ndiaye's threat brought about UAE's opener in the 21st minute when the forward's strike from outside the box bounced off Ghulais, with the rebound smashed into the bottom corner by al-Memari.

A sweeping move in the 37th minute doubled UAE's lead, Richard Akonnor exchanging passes with al-Memari to glide into space on the left with his cutback then swept home by Ndiaye. Ilidio Vale rang the changes for Qatar for the start of the second half with a triple change, bringing on Moath Taha, Mobark Hamza and Rashid al-Abdulla as the Portuguese tactician looked to find a way back into the game. A couple of long range efforts from Qatar highlighted their improved performance with Anas Abweny and Taha forcing Tawhid to make fine saves.

Despite being put under more pressure in the second half, UAE - led by the impressive Leonard Amesimeku in defence - comfortably kept Qatar at arm's length to claim the points.

UAE will next face Japan while Qatar take on Syria with both matches to be played on Saturday.

