Snow Forces Around 140 Flight Cancellations In Paris: Transport Minister


2026-01-08 12:17:58
Around 100 flights were cancelled at Paris's Charles de Gaulle airport on Wednesday morning because of snowfall and fierce cold, and a further 40 were cancelled at Orly airport, France's transport minister said.

The flights disruptions had already been anticipated late Tuesday, and Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot told CNews television he was "hoping the situation returns to normal this afternoo

Gulf Times

