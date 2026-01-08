Spanish Teltronic Keen To Back Turkmenistan's Digital Shift - Company Manager (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Teltronic, a Spanish telecommunications solutions provider, sees Turkmenistan as a country with enormous potential for digitalization and modernization across critical sectors such as transport, public safety, oil and gas, and mining, Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager Miguel Simon Ramiro told Trend.

Ramiro noted that Teltronic is all in on building up relationships in the country and is on the lookout for chances to team up with local stakeholders, technology partners, and institutions.

"Our goal is to share our expertise and work together to develop solutions that meet Turkmenistan's specific needs in critical communications, transport, public safety, and industrial connectivity," he said.

Speaking about the implementation of the company's technologies, Ramiro emphasized that advanced communication systems could serve as a foundation for the country's digital transformation.

"We see significant potential in Turkmenistan to leverage advanced communication systems as a foundation for digital transformation, and we welcome dialogue with organizations that share this vision," he added.

While exploring opportunities in Turkmenistan, Ramiro pointed out that one of the key challenges is ensuring that advanced technologies are adapted to local requirements and smoothly integrated into existing infrastructure, stressing the importance of collaboration and knowledge exchange.

According to him, Teltronic, with more than 50 years of experience in mission-critical communications, is committed to supporting Turkmenistan's efforts to modernize its national infrastructure.

"By combining our proven TETRA technology with next-generation broadband solutions, Teltronic offers a comprehensive ecosystem that supports innovation and resilience, helping Turkmenistan build a smarter, safer, and more connected future," Ramiro said.

Commenting on the role of Spanish companies, he noted that Spanish communication technology firms can play a key role in supporting Turkmenistan's digital transformation and building robust, future-ready communication ecosystems.

TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) is a professional digital mobile radio standard developed by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) and first published in 1995. The standard was designed for use by government agencies, emergency services, transport operators, and industrial users.

TETRA supports simultaneous voice and data communications and includes functions such as group and emergency calls, call prioritization, direct mode operation, messaging, geolocation, and dynamic allocation of communication resources. In addition to public safety applications, the standard is used in rail transport, metros, ports, airports, mining, oil and gas, power utilities, and other professional sectors.